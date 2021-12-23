Khatabook plans to double headcount in 2022

Digital ledger fintech Khatabook is looking to double its employee base of current 320 by hiring across engineering, design, product, and data teams in 2022. The start-up has also announced several employee-friendly initiatives on Thursday. Khatabook’s work force grew 3x in 2021.

The initiatives include unlimited leaves by setting few guidelines to manage employee leaves without causing work stress for their co-workers; ESOP buyback plans, primary and secondary caregiver policies offering 26-week full paid time-off to primary caregiver and up to four weeks to secondary caregiver.

It is also offering employee well-being time offs. The startup has teamed up with Kaha-mind for mental health, permitting staff to schedule personal therapy sessions as and when needed. The additional benefits like no meetings Wednesdays, referral bonuses, internet, and home office expense claims, virtual team feasts covering, vaccine drives for employees, and virtual team cultural events contribute towards building a culture.

Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook, said, "Khatabook was born from the idea of uplifting India's MSME ecosystem. While product innovation is at the core of what we do every day, we believe transformation should begin from 'within.' Khatabook is a customer-first organization where employees build the base for that philosophy. Employees' well-being will always be our top priority. While hiring right is important, we are on a mission to set new standards in employee experience in India's startup ecosystem."

Grants programme

Khatabook Grants Progam has been introduced for employees and ex-employees of Khatabook looking to start their own entrepreneurial journey in Fintech and MSME tech SaaS-based solutions. The startups will selectively receive equity investment up to $100K through this program.

Gaurav Lahoti, VP Engineering, Khatabook, added, “We have been very mindful of our tech talent requirements. We are hiring for building and scaling a quality tech platform for India's MSME. So far, the tech teams have done exceptionally well in successfully deploying offline support, compute analytics on large data on the user device, Clean Architecture and advanced AI-enabled risk models. We are hiring skill-sets to seamlessly re-architect services to support more users and build multi-tenant platforms that work with all our products as we grow. Besides tech mindset, team collaboration capabilities along with capability to introspect and problem-solving are essential.”