Kinaxis, the Canadian provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for Supply Chain Management, expanded its operations in India by opening a new centre in Chennai. The centre will be its 'strategic hub' , said the company's CEO John Sicard.

The $250-million company that has around 20,000 clients, including Ford, Unilever and Dr Reddys, acquired the Chennai-based Prana Consulting in 2020. Now, 225 employees are working in India, he told newspersons.

India is a key market for the company not only as a development, and for R&D but also a major market. Domestic demand and increased foreign investments are driving tremendous economic growth, and the India-based customers are facing the same types of supply chain challenges and disruptions that concurrent planning and RapidResponse are designed to address, he said.

“To meet unprecedented demand for RapidResponse around the world, we are investing heavily in our India operations and partner ecosystem,” Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “India is a natural powerhouse of human intelligence that has been playing a critical role in the overall growth of the IT industry, worldwide,” he said.