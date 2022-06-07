Kissflow enters the $50 billion low-code market 

Chennai-based IT company Kissflow on Tuesday launched its unified low-code - a way to design and develop applications with little to no coding - work platform that fast-tracks enterprise digital transformation. The new platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users ranging from end-users, teams, team managers, process experts, citizen developers and IT developers.

Enterprises use multiple work management tools focusing either exclusively on app development, process management, project or task management, and collaboration. Multiple tools like these are deployed aiming to seamlessly manage operational initiatives. However, rather than simplifying work, they make work complex and disjointed. At the same time, enterprise users are frustrated with the disconnect between different solutions and teams in solving their business problems. This hampers enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow, said globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation is not possible. To unlock the full potential of these business users, enterprises can’t rely on complex, old-school technologies.

An inclusive and unified experience for enterprise users is the only way to make their digital transformation goals successful, he said.

Kissflow provides this unified experience with its work platform that has capabilities for app development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Business users can take control of their own digital needs while IT leaders can continue to provide a secure and scalable platform for digital growth. With 500 million business users becoming citizen developers, this will be the game-changer that will drive the future of work, the release said.

