Kissflow launches ‘Kissflow Project’ for functional managers

Chennai-based SaaS company Kissflow on Tuesday launched collaboration-centric project management tool - Kissflow Project - for functional managers. It is for teams in high-performance companies to manage all kinds of internal projects with ease. With Kissflow Project, managers can actively start managing projects without the need for any formal training in project management. It lets them drop rules and rituals for movement and agility with a simple, intuitive and flexible tool that is also affordable, says a company press release.

Kissflow Project can be used without a steep learning curve; allows for centralised team collaboration; available at an affordable price point of $7 per user; has powerful reporting capabilities and can be scaled as one grows up, the release said.

Only 25 per cent of organizations (1-in-4) use project management software. The rest are still using spreadsheets, paper, and a set of separate tools with little to no integration capabilities. Most tools out there are still too complicated for managers. That’s where Kissflow Project comes in - managers get to automate several processes, send out reminders, delegate tasks, and perform many other time-consuming tasks in only a few clicks, said Kausikram Krishnasayee, Director - Product Management, Kissflow in the release.