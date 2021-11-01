KLA Corporation opens two facilities in Chennai

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The US-based KLA Corporation has opened two facilities in Chennai to support the company’s investment in innovative research and talent development. KLA’s Artificial Intelligence-Advanced Computing Lab (AI-ACL) — operated in partnership with IIT Madras — will serve as a centre of excellence for AI-focussed research and development. In addition, a new office space in Chennai expands KLA’s existing business operations as the company continues to grow and hire from the region, said a company press release.
KLA, a Fortune 500 company with over 12,000 global employees, is a supplier of process control and process enabling solutions for the global semiconductor and electronics industry. At KLA India, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that improve the performance of KLA’s process control products and facilitate customer success. KLA’s high-tech research and development center serves as a cultural and collaboration hub for the engineering teams.
Also read: IIT-M launches industrial consortium to support AI industries
“KLA is at the forefront of using AI technology in our process control systems to identify and isolate critical issues in chip manufacturing,” said Ahmad Khan, President, semiconductor process control at KLA. “To expand the reach of AI in our products and develop the next generation of AI innovations, we created our new AI-ACL research facility. Our researchers and engineers at AI-ACL join the AI experts at our AI Modeling and Center of Excellence in Michigan to form a global team committed to advancing the boundaries of AI, software, image processing and physics modeling.”
Officiating over the opening of both facilities Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director of IIT Madras, said, “KLA and IIT Madras have been collaborating for over 15 years. We look forward to an expanded collaboration with KLA in AI, advanced parallel computing, and quantum computing research for applications in the semiconductor inspection and metrology domain. The IIT Madras Research Park ecosystem is a perfect enabler for such an industry with academic collaboration that is bringing together our resident experts, top student researchers and industry’s best minds."
Ends
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...