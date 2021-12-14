Klub announces first close of its ₹200-crore revenue based financing fund

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Revenue-based financing platform, Klub has announced the first close of its new ₹200-crore fund, Aceler8.
Klub’s Aceler8, a SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, will invest in growth-stage and late-stage D2C brands, recurring-revenue digital businesses, and SaaS companies. The fund can invest capital ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹20 crore to digital businesses for their marketing, inventory, and CAPEX (capital expenditure) spends. In revenue-based financing, Klub takes a revenue share as returns instead of equity dilution, fixed EMIs, and personal guarantees.
Aceler8 is a community-backed fund with celebrities, family offices, international investors and tech founders investing in it. The Fund’s Advisory Council includes unicorn founders like Naveen Tiwari, Founder & CEO, InMobi Group, and Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder & CEO, Meesho. Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder, 9Unicorns, Mitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, Credence Family Office, and Ajay Candade, ex-Director KKR, are also a part of the Advisory Council.
Anurakt Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Klub said, "Klub is a tech-data platform enabling frictionless capital. Our revenue based financing fund, Aceler8, is a disruptive addition to our platform in line with our mission to provide fast, flexible and scalable capital. Klub’s RBF is designed to be complementary to other capital sources for growing digital businesses.”
Klub has facilitated more than 250 investments in digital businesses so far and has a community of more than 5,000 patron investors. The company raised $20 million in its seed round and claims to have grown 20x this year. Klub has raised two rounds of capital from 9Unicorns, Surge (Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator fund), Alter Global, GMO V
