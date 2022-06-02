Know how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

WhatsApp does not have an in-built feature to allow users to read deleted messages on the platform. The messaging platform introduced the ability to delete messages in 2017, barring its visibility to the recipient. If you have to read deleted messages on WhatsApp, you may have to download third-party applications, including WhatisRemoved+, Notisave and WAMR.

These apps are available for download on Google Play Store and not on App Store.

Steps to access third-party apps to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Download a third-party app from the Google Play Store.

You will have to accept the terms and conditions of the app after installation and provide necessary access for it to read notifications, media and files on the phone.

You have to choose applications for the third-party app to track. To read deleted messages on WhatsApp, users will have to select ‘WhatsApp’ from the list of apps to monitor.

Then, allow the application to detect and save deleted files. The application setup is complete, and the app is ready to use.

Turn on the app notifications for the third-party app to monitor other apps.

You can now read a deleted message from the WhatsApp tab appearing in the apps’ menu.