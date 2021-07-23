Kochi Infopark adds 10 lakh sq ft of additional space

Triggering the growth in IT sector, Kochi Infopark has added 10 lakh square feet of additional space, this taking the total space in the facility to above 1 crore sq ft by the end of this year.

Currently, Infopark has 92 lakh sq ft of office space. Furnishing of new office spaces is progressing at Infopark's satellite campuses-- Koratti and Cherthala Parks. The space is mainly for start-ups, and small and medium entrepreneurs. Some of the big companies in Infopark are now expanding their office space to satellite parks as well.

CRISIL recently reported that the IT industry in India is expected to grow by 11 per cent this year, even in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala is all equipped to leverage this growth. It is in the process of developing new infrastructure, creating 12,000 job opportunities, and attracting more IT companies to Kochi. The existing office space comprises 12 lakh square feet which employs 61,000 people, a press statement said.

The Caspian Techpark Campus, with three towers on 2.63 acres in Infopark Phase II, is in the final stages of construction. The first tower, providing 1.30 lakh sq ft of office space, will be completed by the first quarter of 2022. This ten-storey building will house IT, ITES, corporates, and start-up companies. The campus will have a total area of 4.50 lakh sq ft available to companies when the construction is over.

CloudScape Cyber Park, another major campus in Phase II, is set for flag off. This project’s first phase will have 62,000 sq ft of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises.

The IBS Software Services’ own IT campus in Kochi Infopark Phase I is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With a total area of 4.21 acres, and 6 lakh sq ft of office space, the campus will have a capacity of 6,000 employees, once all phases of the project are completed. Apart from other facilities, the campus has an added charm of a theater and an open roof cafeteria.