Kochi Infopark adds 10 lakh sq ft of additional space

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Triggering the growth in IT sector, Kochi Infopark has added 10 lakh square feet of additional space, this taking the total space in the facility to above 1 crore sq ft by the end of this year.
Currently, Infopark has 92 lakh sq ft of office space. Furnishing of new office spaces is progressing at Infopark's satellite campuses-- Koratti and Cherthala Parks. The space is mainly for start-ups, and small and medium entrepreneurs. Some of the big companies in Infopark are now expanding their office space to satellite parks as well.
CRISIL recently reported that the IT industry in India is expected to grow by 11 per cent this year, even in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala is all equipped to leverage this growth. It is in the process of developing new infrastructure, creating 12,000 job opportunities, and attracting more IT companies to Kochi. The existing office space comprises 12 lakh square feet which employs 61,000 people, a press statement said.
The Caspian Techpark Campus, with three towers on 2.63 acres in Infopark Phase II, is in the final stages of construction. The first tower, providing 1.30 lakh sq ft of office space, will be completed by the first quarter of 2022. This ten-storey building will house IT, ITES, corporates, and start-up companies. The campus will have a total area of 4.50 lakh sq ft available to companies when the construction is over.
CloudScape Cyber Park, another major campus in Phase II, is set for flag off. This project’s first phase will have 62,000 sq ft of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises.
The IBS Software Services’ own IT campus in Kochi Infopark Phase I is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With a total area of 4.21 acres, and 6 lakh sq ft of office space, the campus will have a capacity of 6,000 employees, once all phases of the project are completed. Apart from other facilities, the campus has an added charm of a theater and an open roof cafeteria.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...