Kochi Infopark firm among India’s most women-friendly workplaces

Fingent Global Solutions, an IT firm located in Kochi Infopark, has been ranked among the most women-friendly workplaces in India.
Fingent is one of the 50 mid-size companies featured in the India’s Best Workplace for Women 2021 list published by the Great Place to Work Institute, an international workplace certification agency.
The recognition is based on the evaluation of factors such as gender parity, women’s representation across levels and diversity. As many as 712 organisations were evaluated and 512 met the eligibility criteria.
The Best Workplace for Women list is based on anonymous feedback from employees that is assessed using the Trust Index survey. Earlier this year, Fingent had ranked 33rd among India’s great mid-size workplaces 2021.
Fingent is a US-based software development company with an office in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and around 500 employees in India.
