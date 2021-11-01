Kochi Infopark turns 18 on Kerala formation day

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Infopark Kochi has turned 18 on November 1, the day marks the formation of Kerala.
The State-owned Infopark was launched in 2004 to attract large IT companies and entrepreneurs to be a part of Kerala’s IT growth. The park was set up in 100 acres handed over by KINFRA in Kakkanad. Infopark officially started functioning with four companies.
As it completes 17 years, the Infopark has now 450 companies and about 50,000 employees working at its sprawling campuses. The park has provided employment for 2 lakh people. Infopark is booming with a significant increase in IT exports despite the adverse conditions caused by Covid-19. Over the years, the development of the Infopark has expanded beyond Kochi. Today, the park has satellite campuses in the neighbouring districts of Thrissur (Koratti) and Alappuzha (Cherthala).
“When the IT industry looking for the post-Covid resurgence, the Infopark is rightly poised to get to the next level. The objective of Kerala IT parks in general and Infopark in particular is to project and position our parks as a destination of choice for IT professionals and companies to come. We want to provide them world class social and transportation infrastructure with strong partnership with private sector. With our sister organisation Smart City, we want to develop the area as an IT corridor which consist around 300 acers of IT campuses. Infopark has a big dream and a solid foundation from which it can realize and build on. Team Infopark is well poised to fulfil that dream and we have very high hopes for the future,” John M.Thomas, CEO, Infoparks said.
Many multinational IT companies have come to Kochi to take part in the development of Infopark as co-developers with private investors developing their own buildings. Global IT giants such as TCS, Wipro and IBS have their own campuses at Infopark. In addition, Brigade Group, Lulu Group and Carnival Group also built their campuses.
The campuses of Caspian Techpark, IBSand Cloud Scape Space Cyberpark are nearing completion. With the completion of these projects, Infopark, which currently has 92 lakh sq ft of IT space, will reach the milestone of 10 million sq ft.
