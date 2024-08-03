Edyounet, a Kochi-based startup, has launched an app that provides free interview training to job-seekers. Edyounet CEO Ram Mohan Nair said the app named Vaiva has reached the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for use on Android and Apple phones.

Through this app, job seekers can get training through mock interviews for more than 120 different posts in more than 40 different types of industries like education, technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, tourism and more. This AI-based app will ask the candidate various questions just like an actual interviewer. Answers will be heard and wrong answers will be corrected.

Ram Mohan Nair that candidates will be prepared to face any type of interviews if they get continuous training with this. This service will be available in English and Malayalam. Such an app has been developed keeping in mind that the candidates in Kerala are at the forefront in terms of educational qualifications but often fail at the interview stage.

The service of the app can be provided free of charge through the small income received through advertisements that appear during the training.