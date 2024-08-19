Aimed at making Kerala a global destination for innovative technology, the State is conducting a Robotics Round Table in Kochi on August 23..

The State Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the event at Grand Hyatt and experts from various parts will lead discussions on what Kerala can expect to become a hub for robotics technology.

Being organised by KSIDC in association with the Department of Industry and Commerce, the round-table will feature three sessions. A total 195 startups will attend the event, which will have more than 400 delegates.

The startups and IEDCs can pitch their ideas and prototypes before a high-level panel to attract investments and opportunities, the Minister Rajeeve at a press meet on Monday.

The first session will be addressed Armada AI Vice President Prag Mishra, Industrial AI Accenture MD Derick Jose and startup mentor Robin Tommy, who is also an impact innovator.

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Technical University and Digital University will lead a discussion on ‘Future Innovations and Commercial Growth under Government’s Industrial Community.

The event is the third in the government’s series of mission which seeks to bolster the links between the state and the innovative technology sector so as to facilitate a suitable ecosystem.