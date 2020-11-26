Kolkata’s Rydberg Engineering opens office in Cyberpark Kozhikode

Rydberg Engineering Pvt Ltd, based in Kolkata and specialising in Architecture, Engineering and Construction, has opened its office at Cyberpark Kozhikode.

The company has availed smart business centre Plug & Play module in Cyberpark and currently have 25 employees and looking at additional recruitment.

Arnab Sengupta, Managing Director, said that the reason for availing space in Cyberpark is because of the availability of domain-specific talent pool. “The kind of premium quality infrastructure support for IT/ITeS by the Government really impressed us to avail space in Kozhikode.”

Rydberg Engineering Company, which has a registered office at Kalyan Nager, West Bengal, provides specialist engineering and architectural services and solutions . Some of the services of the company are structural steel detailing including 3D Modelling, Engineering and Connection Design, Estimating and Building Information Modelling.

Recently, Odox Soft Hub LLP and Sapling Creations set up its office in Cyberpark, where the Kerala government is making efforts to promote IT/ITeS in the northern part of the State.

Since summer 2020, the 2009-founded Cyberpark saw the inclusion of other companies like Technaureus Info Solutions, D4 Security Solutions serving largely oil and gas industries in the Middle East, eRE Business Solutions that specialises in Saas and Techlogica IT DT Solutions with expertise in end-to-end ERP solutions for business evolution and growth initiatives.