Koo exposed personal data of users, claims French hacker; CEO denies claims

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Koo, India’s alternative to Twitter, which provides a microblogging platform in Indian languages, has been leaking users’ personal data, claimed French security researcher Robert Baptiste, who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y), on Twitter.
The app is leaking user data including email, date of birth, name, marital status and gender, claimed the hacker.
Also read: Microblogging app Koo raises $4 m in Series A funding
“I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking personal data of his [sic] users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender,” tweeted Baptiste.
Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, responded to the claims on Twitter stating that the data that is visible is already provided by users on their profile.
“Some news about data leaking being spoken about unnecessarily. Please read this: The data visible is something that the user has voluntarily shown on their profile of Koo. It cannot be termed a data leak. If you visit a user profile you can see it anyway,” the Koo CEO tweeted.
“95 per cent of Koo users login through their mobile phone number. Language communities of India do not use email to login, and hence, was not the priority of the company. Email login was introduced recently. Now that concerns have been raised it has already been blocked from view,” he further added.
Baptiste, contradicting Radhakrishna’s comments said that details such as date of birth, marital status and gender were not publicly visible.
Koo popularity following the Indian Government’s tussle with the social media major. Various ministers from the Indian government, along with certain celebrities, have joined the platform.
Koo, earlier this month, had raised $4.1 million in Series A funding. Infosys veteran Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital is the latest addition to the investors on board. Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.
Also read: Speak your mind in Indian languages with Koo
The Koo CEO on Wednesday also issued a clarification regarding a Chinese investor on the platform who will be exiting fully.
“Koo is an India registered company with Indian founders. Raised earlier capital 2.5 years ago. Latest funds for Bombinate Technologies is led by a truly Indian investor 3one4 capital. Shunwei (single digit shareholder) which had invested in our Vokal journey will be exiting fully,” Radhakrishna had tweeted.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...