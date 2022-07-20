Koo to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Homegrown micro-blogging start-up Koo will set up a development centre in Hyderabad in the next two months. The social media firm has set up an agreement with the Telangana government to establishi the centre.

The facility will focus on grooming the Telugu audience on the platform.

“We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with people for disseminating information and services of the government will be augmented further,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

“Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multi-lingual country like India. Being neutral and independent, Koo is the platform-of-choice for Indians,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Koo, said, after signing the agreement with the State Government.