Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology company, has launched a new approach for its XO (Experience Optimisation) Platform. The new XO Express approach simplifies the process for non-technical users in smaller businesses to tap the full potential of XO Automation to create AI chatbots and deploy an affordable contact centre through XO Contact Center AI.

“Smaller businesses thrive on strong personal relationships with customers and have a keen understanding of their target market needs. However, they can sometimes face challenges with advanced AI technology enablement due to limited resources and evolving market needs,” a Kore.ai executive said.

“The new facility allows small businesses to benefit from advanced conversational capabilities. It helps them drive better digital experiences, cost efficiency, and accelerated growth without the need for conversational or generative AI expertise,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru said XO Express turned the experience of building an AI Chatbot into an intuitive and fun-filled one, free of jargon.

“You don’t need to be an expert or understand the intricacies of conversational AI. Anyone with a business idea can access the XO platform to build AI chatbots and create an affordable contact centre,” he said.

