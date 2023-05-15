Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational AI platform and solutions company, has appointed Neil Barman as Senior Vice-President (Sales and Partnerships) of the Gulf, India, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Neil, who will be working out of Bengaluru, puts in over 20 years of international business experience running enterprise business-to-business sales in SaaS and direct-to-customer sales and marketing, partnerships and alliances for different companies.

“Almost every large enterprise is looking to deploy conversational AI and the emergence of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) has provided a new momentum to this rapid adoption within Asia-Pacific,” Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru said.

“Neil has a deep understanding of building sales and revenue generation functions in emerging technology start-ups and scaling organisations across industries and regions,” he said in a statement on Monday.

With over 350 customers, Kore.ai said it automates about a billion interactions every year through its conversational AI platform and solutions.

