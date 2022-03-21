Kore.ai to double headcount in 2022-23

Kore.ai, an artificial intelligence software platform and solutions company, has expanded its operations in Hyderabad. The new workplace, with a 500-seater capacity, will act as a hub for Kore.ai’s global research and development initiatives in the conversational AI technology space.

The company, which has about 450 employees in India, is planning to hire 250 in the next financial year.

It has another 100 employees in geographies like Japan, South Korea, North America and South America.

“We are planning to invest approximately about $25 million (₹185 crore) for the growth of the Hyderabad centre in the financial year 2022-23,” a company executive said.

“We are planning to double its global headcount to 1,100 employees in 2022-23 with the bulk of talent being added in India,” Raj Koneru, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the company, said.

Conversational AI

“Among the emerging technologies, conversational AI has caught the imagination of global enterprises because of its strategic relevance to their business, especially in the post-Covid world,” he said, after inaugurating the facility.

Last November, Kore.ai concluded its $73.5M Series-C round with investments from NVIDIA, PNC and Vistara Growth.