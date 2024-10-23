KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software integration partner in the automotive and mobility ecosystem, announced its financial results for Q2 FY25, showcasing robust growth across key domains.

KPIT Technologies achieved revenue of $173 million in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 20.1 per cent year-over-year growth in constant currency (CC) terms, and a 19.3 per cent growth in dollar revenue.

The company’s strong performance was primarily driven by advancements in the Middleware and Powertrain domains, which are crucial for the development of modern, software-defined vehicles. Additionally, growth was bolstered by significant demand in the Asia region and the Passenger Car vertical.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 20.8 per cent, demonstrating a sequential growth of 5.6 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2037 million, marking a substantial year-over-year increase of 44.7 per cent. The PAT figure also included a one-time gain, which contributed to the strong profit performance in this quarter.

KPIT Technologies secured new engagements with a total contract value (TCV) of $207 million during Q2 FY25. This reflects the company’s continued success in winning major deals with key players in the automotive sector.

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said, “We are happy to have delivered yet another quarter of well-balanced growth. The Mobility Industry, specifically the Automotive sub vertical, has been under pressure to keep up with the changing regulations, reduce cost of vehicles and meet demands of the ever-changing consumer preferences in recent times.”

“We continue to prioritize investments in technology and markets ahead of demand to help our T25 clients stay on the cutting edge of technology and competitiveness, basis which, we reiterate our revenue growth and profitability outlook for the full year.”

“We have taken an enabling board resolution for fund-raising in view of some of the strategic opportunities that are on the horizon. The actual fundraise will happen only when some of these potential prospects are in advanced stages of discussion.”

Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD, KPITadded, “In anticipation of changes in the Mobility Industry, we have doubled down our efforts to help our T25 clients reduce the cost of their vehicles and cut the time to market in the areas of software and system integration.”

“Our investments in Trucks and Off-Highway sub-verticals are on track to expand market opportunities for us in the mid-term. The efforts on broad-basing growth within our T25 clients are showing promising results. Overall, we have had robust wins during the quarter.”

“Our attrition remains at the lowest level for us, while we commit to further investments in competency and leadership development. We are reaching all milestones concerning the goals set up towards Sustainability, in line with our Vision of making Mobility cleaner, safer and smarter.”