KPIT Technologies to create opportunities in cutting edge automotive software in Kochi

KPIT Technologies Ltd, a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality, has announced the development of the Software Excellence Centre in Kochi. The Centre will be developed along with PathPartner Technology, which joined the KPIT family in 2021.

KPIT’s strategic partnership with global OEMs and Tier 1s and focus on building software-defined vehicles consistently creates new opportunities in the automotive and mobility domain. The skilled talent in India is looking for challenging work, great culture, flexibility, and high growth - while being closer to home. “Best Place to Grow” mission at KPIT focuses on investing in centers, training, and a culture of excellence, becoming a net new talent creator for the automotive software ecosystem. Software Excellence Center in Kochi will add over 200 roles immediately and plans significant additions soon.

Rajesh Janwadkar, SVP, and Member of Executive Board, KPIT Technologies, said, “ We are excited to scale operations in Kochi. We plan to tap into talent in different hubs of India and continue to look for engineers who are passionate about automotive technologies. Today’s skilled talent demands quality and challenging work, autonomy, with a clear purpose. Kochi Center expansion will offer a great combination of challenge, culture, and growth for talent in the region and people who wish to move closer home. “

All career opportunities currently available at the Kochi Software Excellence Center are available on http://kpit.com/careers/hiringdrive-Kochi2022