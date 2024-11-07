Through this partnership, KPMG in India will incorporate the SecurityBridge Command Centre for SAP into its cybersecurity services, enabling customers to gain deeper insights and protection in the increasingly complex and critical SAP security landscape. As businesses increasingly rely on SAP ecosystems for their core operations, the need for robust security measures has never been more pressing. The alliance aims to address this demand by combining KPMG’s extensive cybersecurity consulting expertise with SecurityBridge’s advanced SAP security technology.

The partnership will offer a holistic approach to SAP security, focusing on real-time threat monitoring and enhanced compliance capabilities. By leveraging SecurityBridge’s SAP security platform, KPMG will be able to elevate its service offerings, providing clients with a comprehensive solution to safeguard their digital environments from evolving cyber threats.

Commenting on the alliance, Sundar Ramaswamy, Partner and Head, Cyber Assurance, KPMG in India said “Security risks in SAP requires permanent and continuous monitoring and management. The integration of SecurityBridge’s SAP security platform, into KPMG in India’s cyber assurance offerings will enable us to deliver greater value to customers, thereby safeguarding customers with key insights into their security posture and making them more resilient while dealing with today’s multifaceted cybersecurity scenario.”

Muthu Kumaran, Associate Partner, Cyber Assurance, KPMG in India said “In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving rapidly, ensuring SAP systems’ security and compliance is critical for business resilience. Our alliance with SecurityBridge brings together the cybersecurity technology of SecurityBridge along with KPMG in India’s deep advisory expertise in cyber assurance. Together, both parties will look to provide customers with a robust, proactive security framework, such that their SAP environments are both protected and compliant with global regulatory standards.”

Onno Coenen, Managing Director of SecurityBridge APAC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership with KPMG in India is an essential part of SecurityBridge’s rapid expansion into the APAC region. By joining forces with KPMG in India, we aim to strengthen our presence and bring comprehensive SAP security services to SAP customers in India and across Asia-Pacific.”

