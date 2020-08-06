KPMG in India in tie-up with Analytics Vidhya

KPMG in India on Thursday announced that it will collaborate with India-based ed-tech platform Analytics Vidhya to deliver a range of virtual sessions on multiple data science tools and technologies.

According to KPMG’s India CEO Outlook 2019 Report, 89 per cent of CEOs in India believed data scientists to be one of the most effective groups of their workforce. The programme will help address the requirements for data scientists by skilling people in data science and related technologies.

“Organisations are heavily focussing on building and nurturing talent for data science and AI, as most of these future-oriented skills are in short supply and high demand,” KPMG said in an official release.

The firms will launch various courses designed for working professionals and students in the fields of data science, machine learning and AI.

“KPMG in India will conduct industry-oriented sessions on data science and machine learning that would include industry/function specific use cases,” it said.

“Data science technologies can give organisations the ability to fully capitalise on the use of the data they generate every day around them. We are thrilled to collaborate with Analytics Vidhya, where we will jointly offer learning programmes that are a mix of business and data/AI technologies. With the combined skillsets of both business and technology, one is well positioned for lucrative work opportunities,” said Sachin Arora, Partner, IT Advisory, KPMG in India.

“Through this collaboration, we will be able to offer highly industry-relevant content and best industry practices to our community and data science professionals across the globe,” said Kunal Jain, founder and CEO, Analytics Vidhya.

Range of topics

To begin, the firms are launching the first course, Ascend Pro – Mastering Data Science for the Industry.

“This training programme will offer a diverse spectrum of topics and industry use cases across big data engineering, data science and machine learning. The curriculum would include deep dives into tools, live projects, sessions with KPMG in India experts, hackathons and capstone projects,” the company said.