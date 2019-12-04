Kratikal gets $1 million pre-series A funding

Kratikal, a product-based cybersecurity solutions provider, has raised $1 million in pre-series A funding led by Gilda VC, Art Venture and financial expert Rajeev Chitrabhanu.

Opus group of companies Co-founder Madhusudan Gopinath, Shangrila Infotech LLP, Equentia Natural Resources, Artha Ventures & LetsVenture also participated in the round. The fresh capital will be utilised to streamline product development and deployment, and to drive marketing and field merchandising initiatives, the company said in a statement.

The latest capital infusion will also help Kratikal augment its business expansion strategy and scale up its workforce, improve its tech infrastructure, and enhance R&D of cybersecurity products, it added.

“This capital funding will help us to unlock the next phase of our business growth by optimising operations and rapidly scaling up our market footprint, both in India and across other high-growth international markets,” Kratikal CEO Pavan Kushwaha said.

Kratikal was founded by NIT Allahabad alumni Pavan Kushwaha, Paratosh Bansal and Dip Jung Thapa in 2013.