Krea University ropes in Ramkumar Ramamoorthy

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 24, 2020 Published on December 24, 2020

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant (India), will join the leadership team of Krea University in January as its first Pro Vice-Chancellor, responsible for professional learning.

As part of its 2025 vision, the University has created a blueprint to take its interwoven learning experience to the industry and larger society to address the agile and continuous learning needs of professionals.

In this role as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Professional Learning, Ramkumar will help drive the mission and long-term strategy of all professional programs - spanning Masters in Business Administration, executive education, as well as modularised and laddered advanced programmes and micro-credentials that will add significant value to individuals, businesses, nations and society, says a press release from the university.

In addition to this role, as a part of the core leadership team, Ramkumar will help strengthen Krea’s vision to be a teaching and research university that defines global benchmarks through interwoven-ness and experiential learning, while staying true to its core values of excellence, ethics, inclusivity and accountability, the release said.

