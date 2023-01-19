Kyndryl, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company that provides IT infrastructure services, has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Tirupati) for collaboration in research and promoting innovation in artificial intelligence-enabled 3D printing technology.

“The collaboration will focus on quickly developing cost-effective 3D prototypes for complex products in manufacturing,” a Kyndryl statement said here on Thursday.

“IIT Tirupati’s domain knowledge in 3D printing and our expertise in AI will enable co-creation of machine learning models that will allow the identification of potential defects during 3D printing in near real time,” it said.

Gaining this knowledge in advance could help identify significant savings in cost, time, and waste generation.

“This partnership will enable IIT Tirupati students and faculty to collaborate with Kyndryl’s best-in-class professionals on the frontiers of implementing AI to solve industry challenges,” K N Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati, said.

“This collaboration will harness Kyndryl’s Data and AI expertise to help IIT Tirupati create a meaningful learning experience for students and serve as a scalable model of how industry and academia can co-create to help industries,” Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, said.