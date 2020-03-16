Lal10, an online B2B platform for artisans, raises $1.1 mn

Lal10, an online B2B platform for artisans, has raised $1.1 million. The B2B platform was started by ex-Flipkart and IIT Madras and DCE alumni.

The round of funding was led by Tah-based impact investment company Sorenson Impact. It also attracted investment from leading Indian angel investors including Slideshare's Amit Ranjan, former Flipkart CTO Mekin Maheshwari, Pravin Gandhi from Seedfund, along with investment from funds such as Beyond Capital, Pegasus Finvest, Upaya Ventures, Angellist Collective and Gemba Capital.

Set up in 2016, Lal10 helps Indian artisans and SMEs reach out to global retailers. It provides sustainable livelihoods to more than 1,500 Indian artisans across eight low-income states by connecting them with 300 global retailers from 18 countries such as Zara, Anita Dongre, Toast, Wills Lifestyle, FabIndia, Four Seasons and Taneira, amongst others.

India has around 9.1 million artisans.