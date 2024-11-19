LatentView Analytics Ltd, the Chennai-based analytics company plans to double revenue in the next 2-3 years, said the company’s CEO Rajan Sethuraman.

“Moving forward, how do we look at things spanning out for us in the coming years? First off, we want to get to a $200 million to $220 million target by FY27 or FY28, thereabouts. You will see that this will be a doubling of where we are likely to end this year. In some sense, it is a bit more than the doubling of where we are likely to end this year at,” he told analysts.

“Sethuraman said, the company has grown about 2.5X from the time that we did the IPO. We are expecting to double again in that kind of timeframe, and we believe that that opportunity is there in the market in terms of what we see as headroom for growth,” he added.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Advanced Analytics work is close to one-third of revenue for the company. Data engineering is about 20 per cent; one-fifth of the work that and about half of the work that we do today is in the area of data visualization and generating insights and doing data analytics, he said.

The growth is obviously expected to be really high on the AI, ML and the Advanced Analytics front and Data Engineering as well. “I believe that for us, data engineering can be close to 35 per cent or even 40 per cent of our revenues, with the right kind of focus in the next two, three-year timeframe,” he said.

According to Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, Latent View, the margin profile of the business is continuing to look good. The company delivered its seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. With the Decision Point acquisition, he expects that the company will end the year with close to about, on a pro forma basis, between $100 million and $105 million in revenue.

In March, LatentView announced the acquisition of Decision Point (70 per cent of outstanding equity capital) for a total consideration of $39 million. The remaining 30 per cent equity is to be acquired over the next 2 years with a payout based on agreed valuation principles.

Established in 2012, Decision Point has over a decade of experience developing AI-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 Consumer Packaged Goods customers to drive data analytics usage within their firms.

Latent View for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported net profit of ₹40 crore, up 17 per cent over the corresponding quarter the previous year. Revenue for up 34 per cent ₹209 crore.

The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimise investment decisions.

LatentView is a partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30 plus Fortune 500 companies in the technology, financial services, CPG, retail, and healthcare sectors. It partners with clients across the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and India, and has 1280+ employees, says a release.