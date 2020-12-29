Lava Mobiles to launch new smartphones on Jan 7

Lava Mobiles will launch its new range of smartphones on January 7.

The launch event will be broadcast live on its Facebook and YouTube channel.

“Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in smartphone industry,” the company tweeted from its official account.

Lava will launch five phones in January, including the Laca BeU, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360.

Last week, Lava had announced the Lava BeU with dual rear cameras in India. The 2GB + 32GB storage variant is listed on Lava’s official website. The phone aimed specifically at women comes with 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone has an in-built safety app. It features a 6.08”, 19.5:9 notch, HD+ display with 2.5D curved screen. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and runs on Android 10 Go.

The phone is priced at ₹6,888.