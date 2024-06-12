In an interaction with businessline, Murale Narayanan, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Managed Services India (Technology Transformation), Dell Technologies, shares insights on a blueprint for innovation and Dell’s generative AI (GenAI) and cloud vision.

Q Can you elaborate on Dell’s AI strategy, including which aspects of the business you use AI in and upskilling efforts on the GenAI front?

Dell is at the forefront of data-centric technologies, including AI. We are ideally positioned to assist organizations in formulating their AI strategies. We’re also growing, and as technology advances in AI, edge, and multi-cloud, we ensure the progress of our solutions is in tandem. Dell continues integrating AI-driven efficiency into our products, keeping pace with the industry. AI and ML are integral parts of every product line, and several AI and ML projects are in progress at any given time.

GenAI adoption is transforming from theoretical to practical, focusing on expanding infrastructure and reducing operational costs with transformative business projects. Edge platforms are expected to become a significant trend, extending the multi-cloud infrastructure into the real world. With AI’s potential to improve user experiences and fraud detection in BFSI and enhance clinical analysis accuracy and speed, industries and organizations should integrate AI into their processes to leverage its ability to analyze more data with higher accuracy and consistency than humans.

Q How sustainable are AI-based business models? Will there be further developments, or will a different model replace GenAI?

From an industry perspective, GenAI offers many business opportunities across sectors and roles, like marketing, sales, research and development, customer services, and support. Attention to generative AI is increasing rapidly. Many clients are exploring optimal ways to leverage this emerging technology for business value. GenAI is transforming our world with exciting advancements that impact various industries. Multiple breakthroughs are happening in healthcare, sustainability, transportation, and customer experience.

Q Can you talk about Dell’s local and global developments in the field of GenAI?

Collaboration is key, and low-code and no-code development are major trends now. Cloud-based collaboration tools facilitate seamless communication and real-time project management across teams. Additionally, DevOps and SRE practices accelerate the innovation cycle by streamlining the software development life cycle (SDLC). Low-code and no-code development platforms enable our employees to contribute to application development, decentralizing some activities. These are some key developments within Dell.

Q A lot of roles have been automated, arousing fear among the employed. How has AI changed the business side of things?

Instead of focusing on the fear of job replacement, I will highlight how AI professionals can prepare to face these challenges in their careers. To excel, AI professionals should prioritize building on key skills like a solid foundation in machine learning, proficiency in data science, and mastery of programming languages like Python or Go. Domain-specific knowledge and staying updated with the latest tools and frameworks are crucial in this rapidly evolving field. Alongside technical mastery, cultivating critical thinking, problem-solving, and strong communication skills is equally important for developing responsible and impactful AI solutions. Communicating complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders is important for collaboration and conveying the value of AI solutions.

Q How has Dell contributed to India’s digital transformation?

Let me share some recent examples. Dell has introduced new AI solutions that significantly impact operational efficiency and facilitate access to crucial systems, like hospital management systems. Our contributions to India’s ongoing digital transformation are thanks to our expertise in AI and data-centric technologies. With our portfolio of AI solutions, we help customers unlock AI’s potential, automate intelligent decisions, and enhance efficiency. Dell offers scalable solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers while providing a broad range of GenAI solutions - from desktops to data centres to the cloud. Our ability to support AI across its entire lifecycle and adapt to evolving technologies strengthens our position in this crucial market.

Q What are some opportunities and challenges in cloud transformation?

The convergence of AI and cloud computing rapidly alters business models and functions. In cloud transformation, you migrate your business’s IT infrastructure, including mission-critical applications and data, from on-premises systems to cloud-based solutions. This shift offers significant advantages over traditional IT setups. Today, most companies are also exploring or implementing cloud transformation alongside integrating AI tools.

When it comes to challenges, security measures like encryption, access controls, and constant monitoring are crucial to protecting data and applications in the cloud. Recently, the zero-trust security model has become important, verifying all users and devices before granting access. IT teams must also be upskilled, reskilled, or cross-skilled to manage and secure the cloud environment effectively. Another one is moving monolithic applications to the cloud and modernizing them because this requires some planning to avoid disrupting operations and ensure data integrity.