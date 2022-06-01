LeadSquared launches Ace, a sales performance management suite for businesses 

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based sales CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software and marketing automation platform, has launched a new sales performance management suite, Ace.

The Ace Suite uses a combination of psychological and analytical tactics to gamify sales processes and enhance sales performance.

The first product released as part of the Ace suite of products is Goals, which lets sales leaders set clear objectives through a no-code setup.

Goals can be set on any relevant metrics, such as Lead Generation, Calls Done, Deals Closed, Revenue Generated, among others, corresponding to varying roles across the organisational hierarchy.

While managers can plan, allocate, and update goals for individuals based on their domain expertise, territory, and historical performance, executives can also track their progress, areas requiring improvement, and more.

Ace also offers intuitive nudges to sales representatives across web, mobile, and email.

Beta release

The Beta version of Ace Goals was released in August 2021 and has been used by over 100 businesses, including MakeMyTrip, Unacademy, upGrad, TwinHealth, and Multibhashi.

Nilesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of LeadSquared, shared, “The rising adoption of remote or hybrid working models has increased the need for tools or platforms that can help in managing productivity of teams and boost a sales personnel efficiency. With Ace, the sales performance enhancement suite, it is easier for an individual and a team to create and manage opportunities and report it all in one place.”

Abhishek Jain, who leads the Ace Product, added, “We are already working on multiple tools that use a combination of analytics and gamification tactics to improve sales at the last mile.”