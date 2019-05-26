Lenovo aims 20 per cent revenue growth in India this fiscal

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
PC maker Lenovo is looking to increase its India revenues by around 16-20 per cent in the current fiscal, which will be double the industry’s growth rate, a top company official said.
Traditional PC shipments in India dropped 8.3 per cent to 2.15 million units in the the January-March 2019 period, according to market research firm IDC.
“Market is looking very stable in 2019-20. IDC is projecting it to be flat. My view is that in revenue it will grow maybe 8-10 per cent and in volumes it will be 3-4 per cent. We will grow every business in double digits in terms of revenue and volume both... at least double the market growth,” Lenovo India Managing Director and CEO Rahul Agarwal told PTI.
According to IDC, Lenovo had the third highest market share of 25.2 per cent in overall personal computer segment in the first quarter. It missed the second spot to Dell by a narrow margin. HP led the market with 28.1 per cent share.
Lenovo India has 21-22 per cent share in the enterprise segment and 19-20 per cent each in the consumer and small and medium business (SMB) segments, Agarwal said.
Lenovo counts tablet business as a separate category in which it commands an estimated 33 per cent market share.
“We have aggressive plans. Our strategy is growth. We are very watchful. We want to be profitable. We want to sell premium products, which is Rs 50,000 above -- there our strategy is (selling) gaming PCs and thin and light PCs. We are number one in the thin and light PC segment. In SMB we will have more partners, we will reach more customers,” Agarwal said.
Lenovo’s share in commercial PC segment increased during the first quarter of 2019 on account of a contract it bagged from ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu).
There is no big factor that will boost the PC business in India, he added.
While there are projections of business growth in the technology segment with 5G coming in India, Agarwal said the company is reworking on its mobile phone sales strategy and does not see much impact in the current fiscal on overall business due to the next generation technology.
Presently, Lenovo makes some of its commercial PCs in India, while rest are imported from China.
Agarwal said there is little benefit in manufacturing PCs in India as the market size is very small and there are no export incentives offered by the government.
“Today on export there is hardly any incentives. If the government gives 3-4 per cent incentives and tax breaks on export, I think a lot of people will start moving in here,” he said.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...