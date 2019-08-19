Lenovo aims to lead PC market with 30% market share in 2019

IT hardware firm Lenovo expects to lead India’s personal computer market with around 30 per cent market share in 2019, a top official of the company said.

According to market research firm IDC, Lenovo led the PC market in April-June with 46 per cent share, followed by HP (22 per cent) and Dell (14 per cent).

When asked about expected market share for the full year, Lenovo India Managing Director and CEO Rahul Agarwal said that a share of 45 per cent may not be possible but they are looking at 30 per cent share for 2019.

“This year my expectation for full year is that we will gain about 12 per cent share compared to last year. We are still talking about being number one for full year, hopefully,” he told PTI.

The growth for Lenovo came on the back of the ELCOT education deal fulfilment under which the Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students.

Lenovo also led the tablet PC market in the April-June quarter with 45 per cent market share.

“Firstly, I don’t think there is any market where any vendor has more than 40 per cent market share in both tablet and PC. It is one of very unique quarter and will go down in history for Lenovo,” Agarwal said.

He said that PC is a hyper competitive segment and it is not possible to sustain 46 per cent market share every quarter.

“It is very competitive industry. Even gaining one per cent is very difficult. Last two years we gained 4 per cent. We expect to remain number one hopefully this year,” Agarwal said.

“Last year in the first quarter our share was 39.6 per cent. We have been number one for a long time and around 40 per cent for some time. The segment that is growing is commercial segment. There our share is 60 per cent. In tablets, we still have a hope that we continue in 40-45 per cent range,” Agarwal said.