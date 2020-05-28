Info-tech

Lenovo launches free service in India to help users pick the “perfect” PC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Lenovo today announced the launch of its new free service to help consumers find an ideal personal computer based on their requirements.

The service called PC Pal is meant to help users find the perfect device that matches their daily needs. PC Pal will offer “neutral, unbiased recommendations” based on individual requirements, to help consumers make an informed purchase.

“The service is designed to simplify the purchase process and reduce the hassle of selecting the right laptop,” the company said.

The service will ask a few simple questions in order to determine the user’s requirements, It will then showcase the ideal configuration based on the consumer’s responses. The questionnaire includes factors such as the consumer's computing need, budget, and lifestyle requirements.

“PC Pal will make a recommendation for the right model for that consumer regardless of PC brand,” Lenovo said.

"A lot of consumers in India are looking to buy a PC, many of them for the first time. However, there are so many choices available that it can be difficult for a consumer to decide. This challenge of finding the right laptop can be addressed by PC Pal, by providing expert, impartial advice,” said RahulAgarwal - CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Users can access the service through telephone or online. The toll-free number for PC Pal is 1800-572-2224 which is functional seven days a week from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Lenovo is among the top three companies in the traditional PC market in India according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Lenovo
