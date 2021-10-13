Lenovo Yoga Duet 7 review: A ‘tabtop’ with detachable keyboard

The Yoga Duet 7 can be used both as a tablet and as a laptop. It is light, has a bright screen, comes with a built-in kickstand and is ready to go anywhere you want. The body of the Duet 7 is essentially a magnesium alloy and has a very nice feel to it. The slate grey colour gives the device a no-nonsense business look and premium feel.

The tabtop as I like to call this category, is also very well specced. An Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD powers this little beast. The operating system is Windows 10 Home and it should upgrade to Windows 11. The machine handles all the routine productivity tasks quite well and is very convenient for video calls. Front and back cameras are both 5 mega-pixel with the front one being IR fixed-focus which also works with Windows Hello for logins and the back camera with auto-focus.

The screen is a 13-inch touch 2K display which is bright enough for use both indoors and outdoors. The screen supports Dolby Audio and the speakers support Dolby Audio, making the device ideal not just for work, but for play as well.

Bundled in the package are both a detachable keyboard and a pen. The keyboard can be attached to the tablet or can be connected via Bluetooth. The pen has a very interesting feature for capturing colours from real-life objects and using them in your creations.

As a tablet it does feel a little heavy but actually weighs in at just under 800 grams. The keyboard is about another 300 grams so using it as a laptop and carrying around is a little over 1 kilogram which is quite light. Lenovo in fact compare it to the weight of a water bottle.

In terms of real world performance, the laptop held its ground with tasks like browsing with dozens of tabs open, Zoom and Teams calls and most applications with average sized documents and spreadsheets. Probably, not suited for video editing, but for notes, drawing and doodling it was excellent.

The battery lasts about 8 hours and the charger does claim a rapid charge so you really never run out of juice in a working day.

Overall, a very well balanced machine which is surely going to compete with the Windows Surface Pro since it does look like its sibling.

Pros: Light and sleek, Dual identity, Good for drawing and notes

Cons: RAM could be more, keyboard does not tilt, heavy as a tablet

Price: ₹ 79,999/-