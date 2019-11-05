Info-tech

Letstrack enters US Market

Venkatesh Ganesh Mumbai | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

The vehicle-tracking startup claims that it has over 10,000 app registrations in the US

Letstrack, an Internet of Things (IoT) based vehicle tracking startup has entered the United States (US) market.

It had a pilot running in the US, which Letstrack claims has crossed more than 10,000 app registrations there. Further, Letstrack is working with some OEMs from US market to expand its reach in the world’s largest economy. Vikram Kumar, Founder & CEO, Letstrack, said, “All American companies want to enter China and India, but Chinese has restrictions and India is too difficult to understand and operate. Our main strategy was to place distribution in place and conquer the Asian market, then launch in US.”

So far, Letstrack has raised $1.7 million in seed funding, and is looking to secure Seies C round of funding by 2020.

It counts Uber, Ola, GE as some of its customers.

