LinkedIn launches ‘Polls’ feature

Once the poll closes, all the pertinent information is available in one place: the winning option, the percentage of votes for each option and the total vote count, it stated. The feature also allows the surveyors to message voters directly from within the poll, to get deeper insights and to stay in touch with the connections, it added.

While the poll collects insights from the network, members can keep an eye on the activity in real time, such as how many votes have been cast thus far, results for each option, and how much time is left for voting, it said. Only the poll creator can see who voted and what they cast their vote for.

“Amid the current uncertain environment, recruiters, HR heads, marketers, and company heads are all using the feature in diverse ways to solicit feedback across relevant subjects such as workplace preferences, shopping habits, and key company goals,” it added.

LinkedIn Polls allows members to reach out to their networks to ask for feedback, share it with others, spark new conversations, and make informed decisions based on the responses, it said in a statement.

LinkedIn, on Tuesday, said that it has globally introduced a new ‘Polls’ feature, which it claimed would be a quick, easy way for members to tap into the collective knowledge of their professional networks to “gain opinion and perspective on topics and conversations that matter today”.

