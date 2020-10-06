LinkedIn launches ‘Stories’ feature in India

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the launched of its ‘Stories’ feature in India
The professional networking platform had officially announced the launch of the ‘Stories’ feature last month. It has now brought the feature to its users in India. The feature lets users share their “everyday professional moments” on their profile for 24 hours. Users can share photos and videos that are up to 20 seconds long.
”In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories’ are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.
LinkedIn has also added six custom stickers for members in India that can be shared with their LinkedIn Stories. These include ‘Auto Rickshaw,’ ‘Jugaad,‘ ‘Chai-Time,’ ‘Cricket,’ ‘Yoga’ and ‘India’ stickers.
The platform will also allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and “mention” / tag connections in a Story. It will also provide insights and activity for Stories.
Additionally, features such as ‘Question of the Day’, will allow members to ask questions to other members through their Stories.
“The India launch of LinkedIn Stories saw business leaders, stand-up comedians, and other influential voices such as Vani Kola, Kiran Bedi, Rahul Subramanian, and Anny Divya,” LinkedIn said.
LinkedIn last month also announced a major redesign of the platform along with a range of new features alongside the launch of LinkedIn Stories. It will also be bringing these updates to Indian users.
“Along with the launch of Stories, we have also introduced a host of platform enhancements that offer an inclusive and enjoyable LinkedIn experience,” said Gupta.
LinkedIn announced its first major visual redesign in five years. New updates will also include a streamlined search experience, dark mode, face-to-face video calls using Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly from a LinkedIn message thread, among others.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...