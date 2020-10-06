LinkedIn launches ‘Stories’ feature in India

LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the launched of its ‘Stories’ feature in India

The professional networking platform had officially announced the launch of the ‘Stories’ feature last month. It has now brought the feature to its users in India. The feature lets users share their “everyday professional moments” on their profile for 24 hours. Users can share photos and videos that are up to 20 seconds long.

”In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories’ are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

New Story features

LinkedIn has also added six custom stickers for members in India that can be shared with their LinkedIn Stories. These include ‘Auto Rickshaw,’ ‘Jugaad,‘ ‘Chai-Time,’ ‘Cricket,’ ‘Yoga’ and ‘India’ stickers.

The platform will also allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and “mention” / tag connections in a Story. It will also provide insights and activity for Stories.

Additionally, features such as ‘Question of the Day’, will allow members to ask questions to other members through their Stories.

“The India launch of LinkedIn Stories saw business leaders, stand-up comedians, and other influential voices such as Vani Kola, Kiran Bedi, Rahul Subramanian, and Anny Divya,” LinkedIn said.

Other updates

LinkedIn last month also announced a major redesign of the platform along with a range of new features alongside the launch of LinkedIn Stories. It will also be bringing these updates to Indian users.

“Along with the launch of Stories, we have also introduced a host of platform enhancements that offer an inclusive and enjoyable LinkedIn experience,” said Gupta.

LinkedIn announced its first major visual redesign in five years. New updates will also include a streamlined search experience, dark mode, face-to-face video calls using Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly from a LinkedIn message thread, among others.