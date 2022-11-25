LinkedIn has announced a new feature by which users can now schedule their posts at a later time.

LinkedIn has been processing the new feature internally for sometime now, and the company looks ready to roll out the feature online, say reports.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, said that he was able to access the post-scheduling feature for LinkedIn Android app and on the LinkedIn website. Users accessing the post-scheduling feature on LinkedIn, will see a tiny clock button to the left of the “post” button inside the message compose box.

On LinkedIn, the Meta-owned platform, users need to click on the clock icon, and select their preferred slot from the date and half-hourly drop down time slots.

