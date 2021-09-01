LinkedIn to shut down Stories by end of September

LinkedIn will shut down the Stories experience on the platform by the end of September, the professional networking platform has announced.

The platform is removing the Stories experience as it works on a new “reimagined” video experience for users.

“We introduced Stories last year as a fun and casual way to share quick video updates. We’ve learned a ton. Now, we’re taking those learnings to evolve the Stories format into a reimagined video experience across LinkedIn that’s even richer and more conversational,” Liz Li, senior director of product said in a post.

Overall hiring touches pre-pandemic level: report

“We want to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform, while working to integrate it more tightly with your professional identity,” Li added.

Stories are being removed as part of this change.

Koo takes on global giant Twitter with over 10 mn users

The platform had launched the Stories feature last year. In India, it was launched in October 2020. The feature was meant to help members share everyday professional moments and experiences with their communities. It allowed members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours.

Based on user feedback

This latest decision was also based on user feedback. According to Li, users wished to have even informal videos attached to their profile. They also wanted more creative tools to make engaging videos.

LinkedIn’s announcement comes on the heels of the shutdown of Fleets by Twitter. Twitter disabled Fleets, its ephemeral tweets feature, from August 3 this year.

The microblogging platform, in a blog post, had explained that not enough new users are leveraging Fleets like it had hoped.

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” it had said.

“But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter,” it had announced.