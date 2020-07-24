Info-tech

Live-streaming sector grows 45% amidst Covid-19: Survey

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

A comprehensive survey of The State of Global Streaming in 2020 by Payoneer, a financial services company, has highlighted that the live-streaming market is expected to grow to $184.3 billion by 2027.

According to another research by Grandview, the market for live-streaming in 2019 stood at $42.69 billion.

Payoneer’s survey provided an insight into the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the growing industry of live-streaming and its earnings.

According to the survey, since the height of the Covid-19 (March-April 2020), the live-streaming sector grew by 45 per cent. Specifically, in mid-March, Twitch and YouTube Gaming’s viewership increased by 10 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Further, it provides an insider view of benefits from live-streaming for creators and their belief on the prospects post-pandemic.

While 62 per cent of the streamers expect their earnings to grow by the end of Covid-19, 38 per cent expect their earnings to increase during the pandemic; only 11 per cent believe that their earnings will decrease.

TikTok, one of today’s most popular video-sharing social platform, saw an 18 per cent week-on-week increase in US downloads alone. This comes at a time when the US Senate has banned the use of the app for federal workers.

Published on July 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Realme launches 6i smartphone in India