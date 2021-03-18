Livvehomes.com raises $5 million from angel investors

Kerala-based start-up Livvehomes has raised $5 million from angel investors, taking the total fund raised by the company till date to $6.5 million.

Livvehomes, which was earlier funded by angel investors, will use the funds to add more furnished homes to its list and further connect more tenants and landlords on their platform, the company said in a statement.

“We are pumped up with the change in the housing ecosystem. With this change, we are sure we will change how people perceive rental space till now. The funds would be used to renovate more normal homes and make them a totally functional, beautiful living space,” Livvehomes Chief Operating Officer Mayya Lakshman said.

“As of now we have completed renovating over 4,500 houses and we are looking forward to making at least 12,000 houses end of 2021,” she added.

Livvehomes offers online deposit and payment platforms for owners and tenants, and has more than 4,800 properties across Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Dubai and other regions.