Lockdown on the latest addition to short-form video apps- Google’s Tangi

Google’s in-house incubator Area 120 recently launched its short-video platform called Tangi.

The name is derived from the words TeAch aNd GIve and “tangible”—things you can make,” according to 9to5Google.

Its the latest addition to a range of short-form video apps after the Vine reboot Byte which was launched earlier this month.

Google’s Tangi, in concept similar to short-video format TikTok, is a platform focused mainly on DIY and how-to videos for categories such as crafting, painting, cooking, fashion, beauty, etc. TechCrunch reported.

In essence, Tangi is a little closer to Pinterest than it is to TikTok. Creators can upload how-to or DIY vertical videos up to one minute long. Users can then browse these videos through perpetual scrolling as per Gadgets Now.

Users can then click on the ‘heart’ icon under the video they like. The video would then appear in the ‘Liked’ section of their profile.

Another feature that differentiates Tangi from the currently popular short video app TikTok is the ‘Try it’ feature. Users can re-create a DIY video on the app and upload pictures of their recreation on the platform under this feature. This enables them to interact with creators and the overall DIY community.

Tangi founder Cocoa Mao was inspired by the niche community of DIY short video creators and wanted to create a platform for just that, according to the TechCrunch report.

From beauty vloggers, painters to bakers, Tangi is already being used by a lot of popular content creators worldwide according to TechCrunch.

The platform is not open for all as the focus of the platform is on DIY and how-to videos. Creators need to apply and get on that waitlist for gaining complete access to the app.

Currently, the short-video platform is only available on iOS and web worldwide except the European Union. The company hasn’t specified a release date for Android users as of now.