Lockdown: WhatsApp limits status video time to 15 seconds

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is limiting the duration of videos uploaded as ‘Status’ to 15 seconds to reduce bandwidth consumption in India, according to reports.
The time-limit for videos that could be posted as a WhatsApp status has been reduced to 15 seconds from 30 seconds, WABetaInfo said in a tweet.
“You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed. This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures,” said the tweet.
WhatsApp had allowed 90 seconds to three minutes video at the time of its launch. The limit was later reduced to 30 seconds. Now, it has futher reduced to 15 seconds to less the load on internet networks as people across the nation have been mandated to work from home post a 21-day lockdown.
The lockdown was announced on March 24 in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Digital players including social media platforms and telecom companies in the country have taken measures to ensure better internet services amid increased usage.
On March 25, digital players including Netflix, Google, Amazon, Disney and Facebook had decided to immediately adopt measures to minimize traffic on networks. This included temporarily defaulting HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content or offering only SD content for their social media and video-streaming platforms.
Facebook’s messaging service WhatsApp is pitching in to further reduce internet consumption as it sees a global surge in usage by over 40 per cent as per a report by Kantar. WhatsApp has seen a major increase in usage especially in regions most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as per the report.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...