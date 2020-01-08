‘Low-code’ platform AppViewX gung-ho about growth prospects

AppViewX — a modular, low- code platform founded by Indian techpreneur Anand Purushotaman is upbeat about its growth prospects.

The company, which was incorporated in 2015 has over the last three years registered 100 per cent growth year-on-year and Purushotaman is confident of sustaining this momentum for the next three years.

To keep pace, AppViewX plans to expand its India operations across Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chennai.

It is planning to double the headcount to over 600 in two years.

“The platform incidentally was built here. Talent was never an issue but visibility was,” said Purushotaman, justifying the reason for setting up an office in New York and shifting its headquarters there.

This low-code software application platform is used by at least 50 per cent of the top 10 global finance, media and healthcare companies. This technology has growing relevance as increased network complexity tends to fuel the demand for network automation, the founder explained and pointed out that “simplicity, automation and ease of management” were the three things that organisation’s looked for, given the complexity of network infrastructure.

Businesses are hard-pressed to adopt network automation solutions and AppViewX aims to revolutionise the way in which Network Operation and Security Operation teams deliver services to the rest of the Enterprise IT, he said.

Low-code

Asked to explain low-code technology, he said “consider a mobile banking application.. a host of tasks can be accomplished such as checking the balance, viewing transactions and transferring money. While the customer is able to conduct all the tasks with a single application, there is an entire network of operation at the back end. Each menu is a product in itself and requires coding. AppViewX runs each product on a low code (meaning not much coding is required) and with speed.

In a market that is slated to grow 20 per cent annually and reach $21.6 billion by 2024, AppViewX’s low code automation for network and security operations is poised to lead delivery of solutions and services, Purushotaman said.

On capital, he said that the company raised $30 million from Brighton Park Capital in mid-2019. “We have sufficient capital to grow our customer base to 500+ by 2022.”