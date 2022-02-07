L&T and Microsoft ink partnership to develop regulated sector-focused cloud offering

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Microsoft India on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a cloud offering focused on the regulated sector.

“L&T and Microsoft will co-engage with a defined set of large customers in regulated sectors to develop architectures and roadmaps to modernise their traditional data centres to potentially hybrid models and advance their digital transformation goals,” the companies said in an official release.

Under the MoU, the companies will set up a joint governance group to define future platform designs, investments, and commercial/business models to help fulfil the emerging technology requirements of the regulated sector. Senior leadership teams of both organisations will be engaged collectively on this as the association evolves.

As per the present terms, the MoU will focus on customers in the Indian jurisdiction, with the potential to extend this partnership to other jurisdictions in the future, as agreed between the two companies. L&T and Microsoft will consider possible partnership structures to continue to collaborate for the performance of this MoU at an appropriate time, the companies said.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro said, “India is at the cusp of enormous cloud adoption, as innovation, scale and agility become critical determinants for enterprises to grow and compete globally. Our partnership with Microsoft aims to accelerate hybrid cloud transition for large customers in regulated sectors while maintaining the highest benchmarks of compliance, security, and governance. As enablers of India’s digital transformation vision, our ambition is to support organizations in their journey to become digital natives and future-ready businesses.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “The government’s drive for ‘Digital India’ and the unprecedented digital momentum across the country has led to a recalibration of the cloud infrastructure requirements. Microsoft is excited to collaborate with L&T to support the public sector and the other regulated industries as they seek to accelerate digital services to benefit all parts of India. This partnership will enable the development of a scalable cloud infrastructure model for these sectors to accelerate their digital innovation, in alignment with the data location and security needs of India.”