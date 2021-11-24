Info-tech

L&T infotech enables large scale digital transformation for PIH group

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 24, 2021

As part of PIH digital transformation, 63 companies of the group underwent a transformation of more than 250 processes

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has partnered with Qatar-based global conglomerate, Power International Holding (PIH) Group of Companies to enable large scale digital transformation leveraging an extensive array of SAP® solutions for an intelligent enterprise.

As part of PIH’s Digital Transformation journey with LTI, 63 companies of the group spread across four business domains underwent a transformation of more than 250 processes.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said: “The digital acceleration caused by the pandemic has brought the benefits of embracing disruptive technologies to the fore. Digitizing the core can enhance process efficiency, customer satisfaction and reduce costs that together help in achieving business excellence.”

