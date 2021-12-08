L&T Infotech launches data monetising tool

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday launched its data-to-decisions product suite Fosfor for businesses seeking to monetise data.

The Fosfor suite of products has go-to-market and technology partnerships with leading cloud companies.

L&T infotech enables large scale digital transformation for PIH group

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said: “We are in the age of data commerce, where data is not just a business enabler or differentiator but also ‘the business’ for every enterprise. As an integrated suite of products across the data-to-decisions lifecycle, Fosfor is uniquely positioned in the market for AI-driven data products.”

L&T Infotech profit jumps 21% in Q2

The Fosfor suite is an evolved version of LTI’s Mosaic and Leni products.