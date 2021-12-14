L&T Infotech opens delivery centre in Hyderabad

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a 1.10-lakh sq ft facility in the city.

The facility, which can house over 3,000 employees, will support company’s global operations.

“The centre will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to our global clients,” an LTI statement has said.

Located in the Sky View Campus at Madhapur, the centre will strengthen our operations and play a critical role in our growth aspirations, said Nachiket Deshpande, Executive Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of LTI.

“It is our endeavour to consolidate Telangana’s position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent,” KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (Govt of Telangana), said.

Digital readiness

LTI also signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian School of Business to conduct a research on Digital Readiness.

“This Digital Readiness Index will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitization in enterprises,” the statement said.