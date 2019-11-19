L&T Tech wins award for women’s employment in IT

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
L&T Technology Services has bagged the 'High Growth in Women Employment-IT’ (manpower greater than 1,000) award at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) IT Export Awards for 2018-19.
Awards were given out at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019. Mashreq Global Services was awarded for 'High Growth in Women Employment-ITeS (in the manpower greater than 200 and up to 1,000) category.
The other winners were: Temenos India for High Growth in Women Employment - IT (manpower greater than 200 and up to 1,000); Vocera Communications India for Highest Exports per Employee – ITES (manpower up to 200); Achronix Semiconductor India for Highest Exports per Employee – IT (manpower up to 200); and Hinduja Global Solutions for Highest New Jobs Creator – ITES & High Growth in Women Employment – ITES (manpower greater than 1,000).
Technicolor India won the Highest New Jobs Creator – IT award, Incap Contract Manufacturing Services won for High Growth in Electronic Hardware Exports (exports greater than Rs 100 crore and less than Rs 2,000 crore) Bengaluru; while Emqos Embedded Engineering won an award for High Growth in Electronic Hardware Exports (exports up to Rs 100 crore), Bengaluru.
