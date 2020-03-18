Info-tech

L&T Technology, IIT-Kanpur join hands for research in cybersecurity programmes

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

The MoU will also give LTTS access to IIT-Kanpur’s cutting-edge test-bed for critical infrastructure.   -  istock.com/ipopba

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), an engineering services company, has signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur to collaborate on research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity.

Under the MoU, LTTS and IIT-Kanpur will together set-up a Centre of Excellence in the IIT-Kanpur campus and conduct research in the areas of Honeypot (network-attached system set up to entrap cyberattacks and study hacking attempts), intrusion detection systems, malware analysis, blockchain, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing and provide cybersecurity awareness and training programmes.

The MoU will also give LTTS access to IIT-Kanpur’s cutting-edge test-bed for critical infrastructure, said a release.

“Our expertise across security analysis, vulnerability assessments, design security architecture and security requirements has been further strengthened by our partnership with many of the world’s prestigious educational institutions. LTTS’ partnership with IIT-Kanpur will open a new chapter in defence and industrial cybersecurity and pave the way for the creation of safe, secure and smart solutions for India’s industrial sector,” said Keshab Panda, CEO and Managing Director, LTTS.

